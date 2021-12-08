Tatro Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Tatro Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Tatro Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tatro Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of VAW opened at $191.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.55. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $151.90 and a twelve month high of $197.46.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

