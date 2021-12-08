Tatro Capital LLC Has $5.68 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Tatro Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 4.4% of Tatro Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $455.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $432.94 and a 200-day moving average of $414.82. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $334.08 and a 1-year high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.