Tatro Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Tatro Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,999 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,967 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,704 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

FSLR stock opened at $101.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.96. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.15.

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,923 shares of company stock valued at $318,810. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

