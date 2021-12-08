Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TDOC. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $98.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.23 and its 200 day moving average is $141.67. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $88.25 and a 1 year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,883 shares of company stock worth $3,227,693 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,185,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

