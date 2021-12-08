Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.27

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 8648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 148,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $820,802.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 6,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.76% of the company’s stock.

About Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM)

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

