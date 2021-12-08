Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.88.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Teradata in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE TDC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.66. 4,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,808. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Teradata has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $132,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradata during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 98.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 341.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

