TFG Advisers LLC Purchases 169 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 24.9% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 17.1% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $204.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.57. The company has a market cap of $110.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.11 and a 12-month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.05.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

