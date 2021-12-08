The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $125.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will report sales of $125.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.70 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported sales of $123.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year sales of $495.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $494.60 million to $496.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $505.05 million, with estimates ranging from $503.80 million to $506.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NTB stock opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.80. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $29.99 and a 1 year high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.82%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter worth about $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 780.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 92.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

