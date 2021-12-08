The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,988.50 ($66.15).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BKG shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,640 ($61.53) to GBX 4,120 ($54.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,848 ($77.55) to GBX 5,500 ($72.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded The Berkeley Group to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,460 ($59.14) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Shares of LON BKG opened at GBX 4,816 ($63.86) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,366.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,805.26. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,053 ($53.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,232 ($69.38). The company has a market cap of £5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.07.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.