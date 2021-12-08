The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $12.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.01. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $16.28.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

