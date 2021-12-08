The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,809 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 309.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $133,557,000 after buying an additional 1,088,283 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $223,059,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $781,893,000 after buying an additional 397,352 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $75,285,000. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.14.

Shares of BA traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.89. 98,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,418,058. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.90. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $188.00 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $124.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.