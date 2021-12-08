The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Lowered by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.1% of Cadence Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $757,802,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210,303 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940,364 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,906,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,597 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.57. 322,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,621,726. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $235.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average is $55.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.