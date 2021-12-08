The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

In related news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,087,584 shares of company stock valued at $714,015,289 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $353.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.12. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.97 and a 52 week high of $357.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $127.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.