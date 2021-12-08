The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $17.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 163,500 shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,635,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

