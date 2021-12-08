The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $17.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05.
In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 163,500 shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,635,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust
The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
