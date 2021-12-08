The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €57.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($64.04) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ABI. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($91.35) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €71.00 ($79.78) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($64.04) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €64.56 ($72.54).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($92.17) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($123.71).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

