The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 150,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,969,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.81.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $400.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $398.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.92. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.58 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.