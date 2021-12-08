The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 2.1% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $415.34. 29,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,812,042. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $371.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

