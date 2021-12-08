The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $11,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 165,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at $188,000. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LSXMA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.92. The company had a trading volume of 18,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,715. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.91 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.07.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.