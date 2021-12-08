The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 290,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $404,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.62.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $75.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.03 and a 200 day moving average of $69.57. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.55%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.