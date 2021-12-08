The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $75.04 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $136.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6958 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.