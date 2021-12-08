The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stake Boosted by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 6,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $153.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.24. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.75 and a 12 month high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.40.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.