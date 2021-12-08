The Williams Companies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Williams Companies has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Williams Companies has a payout ratio of 127.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Williams Companies to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 135.5%.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.57. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

