The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

