Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Raised by Milestone Resources Group Ltd

Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 45,287 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 5.6% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $123,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 503,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,213,000 after purchasing an additional 99,189 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 1,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $628.71 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $666.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $613.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $555.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.89.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

