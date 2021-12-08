Thingschain (TIC) One Day Volume Tops $386.00

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Thingschain coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $40,332.06 and $386.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thingschain has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,153.96 or 0.98974354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00049342 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00033154 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.94 or 0.00850415 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

