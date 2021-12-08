Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 458 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.16% of Medifast worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 1,264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $231.89 per share, for a total transaction of $973,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MED. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $204.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.44. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.46 and a twelve month high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.80 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.41% and a net margin of 11.18%. Medifast’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.58%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

