Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.11 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,043.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 15,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STZ opened at $233.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.46 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.02, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.47 and its 200 day moving average is $223.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Barclays cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

