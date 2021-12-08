Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.40 Million Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Evergy were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 43.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David A. Campbell acquired 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C John Wilder acquired 20,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.40 per share, with a total value of $1,262,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 213,935 shares of company stock valued at $13,684,279 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVRG opened at $66.67 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

