Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.12% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 314.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 81,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 20,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARNA opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.26. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.37. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.19 EPS for the current year.

ARNA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

