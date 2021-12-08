Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 226,646 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 56.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,714 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 226,646 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHLB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,377,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 373.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 270,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 213,122 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director David Brunelle bought 5,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $118,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,349.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,420 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $34,009.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BHLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

