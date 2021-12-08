Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 8,188 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,188 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of AerCap worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AerCap by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,552,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,756,000 after purchasing an additional 244,166 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of AerCap by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,693,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 6.7% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,958,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,740,000 after purchasing an additional 250,096 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 1.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,906,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,033,000 after purchasing an additional 50,731 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in AerCap by 3.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,818,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,568,000 after acquiring an additional 93,833 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.92.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.