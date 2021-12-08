thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €16.00 ($17.98) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TKA. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.98) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.22) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays set a €9.80 ($11.01) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.36) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($13.48) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.57 ($14.12).

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at €9.46 ($10.63) on Monday. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($23.26) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($30.35). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.05.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

