Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Director Buys $23,378.40 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Director Linda Solheid acquired 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $23,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

OTCMKTS:TTSH opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $390.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTSH. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Tile Shop by 667.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tile Shop by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 29.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tile Shop in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in retailing of natural stone and man-made tiles. The company was founded by Robert A. Rucker on June 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MN.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.