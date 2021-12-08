Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Trading 5.1% Higher

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. 215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77.

Till Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TILCF)

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

