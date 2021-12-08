Titan Coin (TTN) Price Down 17.8% Over Last 7 Days

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $565,747.33 and approximately $1,241.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

