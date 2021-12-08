Tixl Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (TXL)

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Tixl coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tixl has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tixl has a total market cap of $9.66 million and $93,832.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00058023 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,384.78 or 0.08629922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00061859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00080760 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,869.85 or 1.00119592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tixl Coin Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary . The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Tixl Coin Trading

