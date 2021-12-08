Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to announce $1.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Toll Brothers reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year earnings of $8.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $9.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Toll Brothers.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOL. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.91.

Shares of TOL traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.44. The stock had a trading volume of 128,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,231. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $72.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.10%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,269,000 after buying an additional 589,777 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,203,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,707,000 after acquiring an additional 59,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,343,000 after buying an additional 293,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,820,000 after buying an additional 259,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,323,000 after acquiring an additional 153,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toll Brothers (TOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.