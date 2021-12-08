Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Announces Earnings Results

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.33. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $72.49. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 13.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.91.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Toll Brothers stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,969 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of Toll Brothers worth $57,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

