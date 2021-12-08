Tompkins Financial Corp Buys New Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 31,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,201,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,393,000 after acquiring an additional 925,470 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,135,000 after acquiring an additional 555,622 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $18,060,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,361,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 477,667 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,425,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,638,000 after acquiring an additional 379,000 shares during the period.

GSIE stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.97. 2,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,213. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.31. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $36.48.

