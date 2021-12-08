Tompkins Financial Corp Buys New Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 31,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,201,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,393,000 after acquiring an additional 925,470 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,135,000 after acquiring an additional 555,622 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $18,060,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,361,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 477,667 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,425,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,638,000 after acquiring an additional 379,000 shares during the period.

GSIE stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.97. 2,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,213. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.31. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $36.48.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.