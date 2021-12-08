Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $253.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,548. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $201.59 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.