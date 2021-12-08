Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 55,128 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 55,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,742,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.0% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $429.88. 329,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,230,658. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $333.77 and a 1 year high of $435.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $417.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.61.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

