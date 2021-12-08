Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 98,631 Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 98,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,177,000. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF makes up 1.3% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 84,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 21,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 32,767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWL traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.88. The stock had a trading volume of 54,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,754. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.09. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $79.01.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

