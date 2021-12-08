Tompkins Financial Corp Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $334,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 40.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 173,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 501,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 108,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.27. 513,580 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.89.

