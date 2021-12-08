Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $55.06 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $55.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.21.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

