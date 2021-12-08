Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth $417,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth $982,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $6,693,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $231.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $197.63 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.91 and its 200 day moving average is $232.65.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.85.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

