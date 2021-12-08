Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 410.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 2,321.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 18.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 50.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.70.

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $1,036,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

