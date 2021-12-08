Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Amundi acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,323,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,798,000 after purchasing an additional 845,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $811,812,000 after purchasing an additional 615,518 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $207.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $142.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.50. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.50.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

