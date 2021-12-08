Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,480 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $205.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $242.99. The company has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

