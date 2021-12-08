Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 292.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 176.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $97.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $101.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.76.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

