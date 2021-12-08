Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Invests $75,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $109.59 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $83.69 and a twelve month high of $114.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.12.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

